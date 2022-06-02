French Open: Prime seed Iga Swiatek ‘disenchanted and shocked’ by Amelie Mauresmo feedback

Amelie Mauresmo won Wimbledon and the Australian Open but never made it past the French Open quarter-finals

Top seed Iga Swiatek says it was “disappointing and surprising” to hear French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo say women’s games were not as appealing as men’s matches.

Mauresmo, a former world number one, has faced criticism after only one of the 10 night sessions at this year’s event was a women’s match.

Poland’s Swiatek, 21, has played all of her five matches in the day time.

“I think women’s tennis has a lot of advantages,” said the world number one.

The only night session to feature a women’s match was last Thursday, when France’s Alize Cornet beat Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.

Former Wimbledon and Australian Open champion Mauresmo, who is in her first year as tournament director at the clay-court…