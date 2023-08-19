Fresh Cherries Market size to grow by USD 23.76 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Heal… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The fresh cherries market size is estimated to grow by USD 23,764.23 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will be progressing. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 36%. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report
Fresh Cherries Market – Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Conventional and Organic), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The conventional segment pertains to cherries cultivated through traditional agricultural practices, which entail the utilization of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and other agrochemical inputs. These cherries are cultivated without conforming to the principles and regulations of organic farming. Pesticides are employed to safeguard the cherries from pests and diseases, ensuring optimal yield and minimizing harvest losses. These cherries are generally more easily accessible and cost-effective when juxtaposed with their organic counterparts. They find favour among consumers who prioritize aspects such as flavour, availability, and affordability. Hence, these factors are anticipated to propel the expansion of the conventional…