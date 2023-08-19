Fresh Cherries Market size to grow by USD 23.76 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Heal… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The fresh cherries market size is estimated to grow by USD 23,764.23 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will be progressing. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 36%. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Fresh Cherries Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Conventional and Organic), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).