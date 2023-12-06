Freya Davies: England seamer joins Southern Vipers from South East Stars

Southern Vipers have boosted their bowling attack for 2024 with the capture of England seamer Freya Davies.
The 28-year-old, from Chichester, West Sussex, joins on a one-year deal from South East Stars, who she claimed 15 wickets for last season.
The right-armer has 33 wickets in 35 England appearances, most recently in the IT20 series of the Women’s Ashes.
“I look forward to playing cricket back where I first fell in love with the game,” Davies told the club website.
“As a group Vipers have a huge range of experience and youth and I’m looking forward to bringing what I can to this team and hopefully continuing the success they have already achieved. It is an exciting new chapter for me as a cricketer and I cannot wait to get going.”
Adam Carty, Vipers’ regional director of women’s cricket, said: “Following the retirement of Anya Shrubsole and the increased schedule for 2024, we felt it essential…