Freya Davies: England seamer joins Southern Vipers from South East Stars

England seamer Freya Davies is heading along the coast to join her local region

Southern Vipers have boosted their bowling attack for 2024 with the capture of England seamer Freya Davies.

The 28-year-old, from Chichester, West Sussex, joins on a one-year deal from South East Stars, who she claimed 15 wickets for last season.

The right-armer has 33 wickets in 35 England appearances, most recently in the IT20 series of the Women’s Ashes.

“I look forward to playing cricket back where I first fell in love with the game,” Davies told the club website. external-link

“As a group Vipers have a huge range of experience and youth and I’m looking forward to bringing what I can to this team and hopefully continuing the success they have already achieved. It is an exciting new chapter for me as a cricketer and I cannot wait to get going.”

Adam Carty, Vipers’ regional director of women’s cricket, said: “Following the retirement of Anya Shrubsole and the increased schedule for 2024, we felt it essential…