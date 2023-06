Image caption,

Westminster’s Privileges Committee report into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over rule-breaking in Downing Street dominates the front pages. “He lied and lied and lied” reports the i newspaper which also reports that the former PM said the committee’s findings were “deranged” and its publication was a “dreadful day for democracy”. The i also carries news of the death of former Scotland, St Mirren, Manchester United and Leeds United defender Gordon McQueen