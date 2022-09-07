Frieze Seoul 2022: Artwork truthful bets on South Korea as Asia’s subsequent main artwork market

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNSeoul, South Korea

With its thriving local gallery scene and a growing class of affluent collectors, South Korea has long been considered one of the art world’s sleeping giants. The announcement that a major art fair, Frieze, would launch its inaugural Asian edition there may have surprised some, but it was the culmination of decades of growth.

This week, the jet-setting gallery world has descended on the capital Seoul, which welcomed visitors with a packed schedule of new exhibitions and cultural events. The four-day fair sees over 110 galleries from 20 countries vying for collectors’ attention at an exhibition center located in the upmarket Gangnam district.

“It’s a real validation of the strength of the arts scene, not just in Korea but in Asia,” Frieze Seoul director Patrick Lee told CNN on Friday, the fair’s opening day.

“Seoul is a very dynamic place with a strong history and appreciation of culture not just in art but in music, design and fashion,”…