From A380 auctions to recycling: The place superjumbos go to die

The Airbus A380 entered service nearly two decades ago, but although passengers loved it, it was doomed from the start. Too big and too expensive for airlines to run due to its four engines, it quickly fell out of favor, surpassed by more fuel-efficient twin-engine jets.

After its debut in 2005, Airbus ended up building only 251 A380s – far fewer than it originally intended – and production ended in late 2021. Although most of them are still flying, amid a post-Covid resurgence of the aircraft, several have already been scrapped or recycled – way ahead of the usual schedule for a passenger aircraft.

“The A380 is certainly…