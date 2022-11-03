From Apple to Disney, China’s Covid curbs are once more hurting enterprise



New Delhi

CNN Business

—



It has been almost three years since Covid-19 first hit China, but the country’s relentless adherence to lockdowns continues to hobble business and the economy.

Top global and Chinese companies, from carmakers to tech giants, have experienced huge disruptions to their business in recent days as the world’s second-largest economy doubles down on its zero-Covid approach after Xi Jinping began his third term in power with a ringing endorsement of the policy.

On Wednesday, authorities imposed a seven-day lockdown of the area that houses China’s biggest iPhone assembly factory, in the central city of Zhengzhou.

Run by Foxconn, one of Apple’s

(AAPL) largest suppliers, the facility has been grappling since mid-October with a Covid outbreak that has caused panic among its migrant workers.

Videos of people…