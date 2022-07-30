From Chromat to Skims, inclusive design is radically altering the showering go well with silhouette

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

When bombshell “Baywatch”-era one-pieces and teeny bikinis reigned in the 1990s, relief for many women came in the form of the tankini — a tank-top silhouette that offered more coverage than most two-pieces, but could still be modest, sporty or sexy. It was one of the few innovations at a time when women’s swim styles only catered to few body types and style preferences — and even got the stamp of approval on Sports Illustrated’s 1990 Swimsuit Issue cover.

But now swimwear has entered a new golden era, and the bathing suit silhouette has changed. Instead of the same rotations of seasonal twists on the same one- and two-pieces, beachgoers can find nearly any style to suit their needs, from gender-inclusive unisuits from brands like TomboyX and Beefcake, to Nike’s modest performance line, unveiled in 2019, which includes a hijab.

Beefcake was inspired by 1920s bathing suit designs for its line of gender-inclusive apparel. Credit: Ashe Walker

And while…