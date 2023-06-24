From General to Personalized Care: GE HealthCare is Focused on Disease Detection… – Press Release

The company will showcase its latest innovative solutions to enable rapid diagnosis, Theranostics, and precision care at #SNMMI23

Clinicians and patients are aligned in what they want: A healthcare experience that is more human and flexible, focusing on the needs of both clinicians and patients i

Precision medicine is a growing field that aims to improve health outcomes by precisely diagnosing and treating medical conditions, tailored to the individual patient

A leading medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, GE HealthCare is strategically positioned to help provide clinicians the images, information, and pharmaceutical diagnostic agents necessary for the practice and advancement of precision care

At the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2023 annual meeting, GE HealthCare GEHC is proud to showcase new, innovative technologies and diagnostics that enable personalized medicine and precision care to help clinicians improve patient outcomes around the world. This includes the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enhanced image quality; the advancement of Theranostics; and achievement of new milestones in the accessibility and development of pharmaceutical diagnostics for precision care.

Sixty percent of clinicians say healthcare that is personalized for each patient is very important for the future.i However, achieving a more personalized and flexible healthcare experience requires fundamental changes in the way healthcare operates. The system must evolve to be smarter, easier and more collaborative. Fortunately, this evolution is already underway, and both clinicians and patients agree with the direction.

“The future of medicine consists of a powerful blend of precision diagnostic imaging and targeted therapy for the more personalized treatment of cancer and other diseases – and at the heart of this rapidly emerging field is molecular imaging and Theranostics,”…