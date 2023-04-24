From Seed to Sizzle: The Plant Based Meat Market Set to Blossom to $15Bn by 2028… – Press Release

Gurugram, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driven by Consumers’ Preference for Vegetarian Alternatives due to Growing Concerns About their Health and the Welfare of Animals, the Global Plant-based Meat Market is Forecasted to Reach $15 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study .

Plant-based meat is composed of protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, and water, similar to meat derived from animals. Modern plant-based meat is similar to regular meat in terms of flavor, look, and preparation.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

1. Rising Environmental Concerns to Propel the Market Growth

According to Research estimates, the Global Plant-based Meat Market – which was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2017 to reach nearly US$ 7 Bn by 2022 – is expected to grow further to more than US$ 15 Bn opportunity by 2028. The physical characteristics of typical meat products are mimicked in meat replacements, which also share their flavor, texture, and look. Plant-based meat was primarily created to replace or lessen human reliance on animal meat. It is made from different kinds of materials like soy, pea, and wheat are some of the most commonly used raw ingredients for producing these foods. Compared to meat from animals, it is considered to be healthier and more environmentally friendly.

2. Change in Consumer Behaviour to Positively Impact the Market Growth

Consumer food choices are changing considerably on a global scale. People are becoming more conscious of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and choosing a balanced approach to protein intake. To ensure that they stay active and healthy for a long time, consumers are taking a proactive approach and increasing their protein intake. As a result, they are altering their eating patterns and increasing their intake of plant-based protein foods.

Alternative proteins, such as meat replacements, are growing in popularity due to this reason. As a…