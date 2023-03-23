From Singapore to Seoul, Asia’s rising artwork capitals vie for Hong Kong’s crown

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNSingapore and Seoul, South Korea

Having faced some of the world’s strictest travel restrictions and the prospect of attendees being sent to Covid-19 quarantine camps, Hong Kong’s Art Basel has returned to near-normalcy after a succession of scaled-down or digital-only programs.

With the territory’s entry requirements finally loosened, 177 galleries from over 30 countries are this week courting Asia’s wealthy collectors at the fair’s largest edition since 2019. Participants reported healthy sales during a VIP preview Tuesday, with works by South Korean painter Lee Ufan and German artist Georg Baselitz among at least six transactions exceeding $1 million.

The five-day event anchors Hong Kong Art Week, a wider schedule of satellite shows and exhibitions openings, glitzy parties and talks. The city is once again abuzz with cultural events just a month after the territory lifted its nearly 1,000-day mask mandate.