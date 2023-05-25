From the Ashes: Alastair Cook dinner on the highs and lows of going through Australia

From the Ashes is a series of features and podcasts which dig deeper into tales of pain, despair and sometimes triumph in cricket’s fiercest and most storied Test series.

“Anything the Ashes could have thrown at me, I’ve had every single bit of that.”

Few have experienced more of England’s modern Ashes history than Alastair Cook.

During a 12-year international career, Cook played every one of a possible 35 Ashes Tests, scoring more runs than any player on either side.

Only Archie MacLaren, at the beginning of the last century, led England in more Ashes Tests than Cook’s 15 as skipper.

Player of the series for 766 runs in England’s famous 2010-11 win down under, Cook lost 14 of the other 15 Tests he played in Australia, including the 2013-14 5-0 clean sweep as captain.

In England, he never lost in three series and is one of only three England skippers to win more than one home Ashes.

Opener Cook made his mark against the Australians even before he played for England, scoring 214 as a…