From The Ashes: David Gower on ‘nightmare’ 1989 sequence

From the Ashes is a series of features and podcasts which dig deeper into tales of pain, despair and sometimes triumph in cricket’s fiercest and most storied Test series.

When David Gower was asked to be interviewed about the 1989 Ashes, he replied “of all my Ashes series, you want to talk about the worst one?”.

A four-time winner – twice down under – Gower has played more Tests for England against Australia, 42, than all but Colin Cowdrey.

An elegant left-hander with a cover drive that could make a statue swoon, only the great Jack Hobbs made more runs for England against the Aussies than Gower’s 3,269.

As captain in 1985, Gower led England to a 3-1 series win while making 732 runs in the process. He did so with an added bonus on offer.

“I was sponsored by Wiggins Teape, the stationary people,” Gower tells BBC Sport. “Their MD happened to be an admirer of fine wines and spirits. I was a port lover.

“He said ‘for every hundred you get in this series, I will give you a bottle of pre-War…