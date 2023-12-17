From the Ashes: Glenn McGrath on what occurred after his 2005 damage at Edgbaston

From the Ashes is a new series of features and podcasts which dig deeper into tales of pain, despair and sometimes triumph in cricket’s fiercest and most storied Test series.

Glenn McGrath’s mis-placed step onto a cricket ball lying on the Edgbaston outfield in the hours before the second Test of 2005 is etched into Ashes lore.

It is a sporting sliding-doors moment up there with the overthrows deflected off Ben Stokes’ bat in the 2019 World Cup final, Geoff Hurst’s second goal being awarded by the linesman in 1966, and Babe Ruth deciding there was more money in hitting than pitching.

The two Tests missed by one of the greatest fast bowlers to ever play the game – McGrath also sat out the fourth at Trent Bridge with an elbow problem – were won by England by margins of only two runs and three wickets, famously giving them a first Ashes series win in 18 years.

Until Edgbaston, McGrath and Australia were flying.

Yes, England’s fresh and fearless attitude under Michael Vaughan had rattled…