From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing – Clarksville Tennessee Nail Salon … – Press Release

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A Clarksville Tennessee businessman recently pled guilty to a single count of tax evasion and faces a sentence that could potentially include five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. According to allegations, the defendant underreported cash salaries paid to employees and misclassified employees as independent contractors.

Cash payments and misclassified employees are two key issues that the IRS and most state taxing authorities want to know more about every year. If your returns feature either of these red flags, it is substantially more likely that you may find yourself or your business the target of a government audit. Moreover, paying employees or subcontractors in cash that does not ultimately get reported on a W2 or a 1099 can be considered aiding and abetting income tax evasion by itself because employees and subcontractors are not likely to report income that is not documented by a W2 or a 1099.

Owner of Call It Pho and Venus Nails Spa Faces up to Five Years in Prison, $250k Fine

Recently, a Tennessee business owner entered a guilty plea on tax evasion charges in federal court. He owned multiple businesses on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, admitted to concealing wage payments to employees of the businesses, culminating in a total tax loss of over $428,000.

He was the owner of Call It Pho restaurant and Venus Nails Spa, where he allegedly avoided paying employer’s taxes by using several underhanded reporting tactics. According to court documents, he would fail to issue W-2 forms to employees, instead offering payments in cash, personal checks,…