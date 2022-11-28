Frontier Airways now not has a customer support telephone line



New York

CNN

—



Customers who need flight information or want to make changes to travel plans can no longer call Frontier Airlines and speak to an agent, the company confirmed to CNN Saturday.

Starting last week, the ultra low-cost airline said it has transitioned to fully digital communications. Customers seeking help or information from the carrier must deal with an online chatbot, social media channels or WhatsApp. Those who need to speak to a live agent can use the carrier’s 24/7 chat tool.

“We have found that most customers prefer communicating via digital channels,” spokesperson Jennifer F. de la Cruz said in a statement, saying they can now receive information as “expeditiously and efficiently as possible.”

Frontier is known for its cost-cutting measures, such as charging for advance seat assignments and for carry-on bags that exceed the carrier’s…