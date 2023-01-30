Frontier Nursing University Accepting Applications for Summer Service-Learning P… – Press Release

Versailles, Kentucky, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versailles, Ky. – Frontier Nursing University (FNU) is accepting applications for its Courier Program. The Courier Program is an eight-week rural and public health summer service-learning program for college students with an interest in public health, healthcare, or a related field. Applications will be accepted until March 6. Eight students will be accepted into the program, which will run from May 31 to July 28. Applicants can apply online at frontier.edu/courier.

This marks a resumption of FNU’s Courier Program, which has been suspended for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the university’s move to its Versailles campus in Woodford County, Kentucky. FNU’s Courier Program was launched in 1928 in Frontier’s original home in Hyden, Kentucky. Since then, more than 1,600 students have participated in this unique service-learning program.

“We are proud and excited to relaunch the Courier Program,” said FNU Director of Annual Giving and Courier Programs Lisa Colletti-Jones. “We look forward to working with students from across the country and hope they gain insight into the challenges facing our rural and underserved communities. The Courier Program is one of Frontier Nursing University’s finest traditions, and I’m so glad we can share it with Woodford County and the surrounding areas.”

The Couriers will live in the newly renovated Courier House located on the FNU campus. Couriers will be immersed in service learning throughout Woodford County and surrounding communities. They will begin with a two-day orientation which will introduce them to the university and to the role they will play as Couriers in the community. The students will participate in online modules guided by a faculty advisor to learn about the importance of rural and public healthcare. They will also observe at local clinic host sites where they will apply what they have learned in real-life situations in the community….