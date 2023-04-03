Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.7% by… – Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the frozen fruits and vegetables market was estimated to be worth US$ 4.31 billion and was projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%. In 2033, it is expected that the frozen fruits and vegetables market is anticipated to be worth US$ 8.24 billion. Unseasonal fruits are likely to continue to grow in popularity because of their outstanding nutritional value and freshness on a worldwide scale.



Frozen Fruits and Vegetables are Difficult to Degrade when Exposed to Light, Heat, and Dust

Due to the numerous advantages of frozen produce, consumer demand for frozen fruits and vegetables is rapidly increasing. The process of freezing fruits and vegetables preserves their color, flavor, and nutritional value. It suppresses bacterial growth and delays decay by freezing the liquid that is left over.

Having been frozen, fruits and vegetables are also more resistant to deterioration brought on by difficult transport and exposure to light, heat, and dust. They have a lot to offer, including low cost, ease of preparation, and availability throughout the year.

Preparation-free Food that Saves a Ton of Time Drives the Market Growth

Consumers are switching to frozen fruits and vegetables since they don’t need to be cleaned, peeled, or chopped, because of extended work hours, growing health consciousness, and the incidence of lifestyle diseases.

While maintaining a high level of nutrition, they assist in cutting down on overall cooking time. As a result, producers are introducing distinctive product versions that use herbs and spices from regional produce to diversify their product lines and draw in a wide customer base.

Growing middle-class populations, particularly in Asian nations, with rising income levels, are positively…