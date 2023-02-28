Fruit Puree Market Growth [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Demand, and Forecast Rep… – Press Release

Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fruit puree market size is likely to grow exponentially due to the rising demand for convenient and healthy food. The rising awareness regarding its health benefits can bolster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Fruit Puree Market, 2023-2030.“

Fruit puree is a smooth and thick mixture of mashed or blended fruit that can be used as a base for various recipes such as desserts, smoothies, sauces, and drinks. To make fruit puree, fresh or frozen fruits are usually washed, peeled, and pitted (if necessary), then chopped into small pieces and blended until smooth. Some fruits, such as berries, may not need to be peeled or pitted before blending.

Fruit puree is a highly nutritious food that is used in processed foods such as dairy products, bakery products, and confectionery products. It provides minerals and vitamins to consumers to enhance their resistance to diseases. The demand for convenient and healthy foods is increasing rapidly among consumers, which, in turn, can boost the demand for fruit puree products. It is used to create healthy drinks, snacks, and other food items. Further, it is used in several cosmetic products such as skin creams and other beauty products. It contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and other beneficial properties that enhance skin health. The manufacturers of the global market incorporate several advancements to produce high-quality products. For example, Sraml d.o.o. announced a novel range of products that produce smooth and high-quality fruit puree. Therefore, these factors can enhance market growth during the foreseeable period.

