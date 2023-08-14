FS Credit Income Fund Announces Second Distribution Rate Increase in 2023 – Press Release

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FS Investments, a leading alternative asset manager with over $75 billion in assets under management, today announced that FS Credit Income Fund will increase its distribution for all share classes. The increase will be effective with the payment of the monthly distribution on or about August 31, 2023. FS Credit Income Fund, or the Fund, is an alternative credit strategy sub-advised by GoldenTree Asset Management, an employee-owned asset management firm with approximately $51 billion in assets under management and a 23-plus-year track record.

The annualized distribution rate for Class I shares will increase to 8.15% based on the NAV per Class I share as of July 31, 2023, representing an approximate 10.45% increase to the distribution rate for Class I shares.1 This is the Fund’s second distribution rate increase of 2023 and the total increase YTD is approximately 29%. The Fund changed its distribution schedule from quarterly to monthly, effective with the July distribution. More information regarding the distribution rate increase can be found in the Form 8-K filed on August 14, 2023.

“FS Credit Income Fund’s strong performance since inception highlights the benefits of the Fund’s dynamic strategy investing across public and private markets,” said Michael Forman, Chairman and CEO of FS Investments. “Since our founding, FS Investments has strived to deliver innovative alternative solutions to address the challenges in building diversified portfolios. We are pleased to deliver enhanced income to our shareholders and access to areas of the credit market that are typically outside the reach of many traditional credit funds.”

Lee Kruter, Partner and Head of Performing Credit at GoldenTree, noted, “GoldenTree has a long history of dynamically allocating across a diverse universe of credit instruments. The market opportunity today remains one of the most interesting we’ve seen over the last decade. We continue to seek high…