FSD Pharma Presenting Two Scientific Posters on Preclinical Toxicology and Effic… – Press Release

FSD Pharma Inc. HUGE HUGE 0K (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company“), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, today announced upcoming participation in Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (“ACTRIMS”) 2023 Forum being held Feb. 23-25, 2023, in San Diego, California at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. ACTRIMS was founded in 1995 and is comprised exclusively of Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) researchers and clinicians. The annual conference is the largest of its kind in North America in MS. The conference “highlights novel and rigorous scientific discoveries made in MS that advance our understanding of research and clinical care of MS patients.”

Represented by Dr. Lakshmi Kotra, CEO of FSD Pharma subsidiary Lucid Psycheceuticals, and other senior members of the clinical development team, the Company will make two poster presentations. One, “Safety and Toxicokinetic Profile of Lucid-21-302, a Candidate for the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis, in Rats and Dogs,” details preclinical toxicology research completed on FSD Pharma’s first-in-class MS drug candidate. On Feb. 7, the Company announced receipt of a “No Objection Letter” from Health Canada providing FSD Pharma with regulatory approval to move forward with a Phase 1 clinical trial of Lucid-21-302 (“Lucid-MS”) in Canada.

Lucid-MS, a neuroprotective compound with a unique mechanism of action for the treatment of MS, is a patented New Chemical Entity that has shown in preclinical models to prevent myelin degradation (demyelination), a known cause of MS…