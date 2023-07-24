FTI Consulting Strengthens Restructuring Capabilities with Addition of Two Senio… – Press Release

LONDON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced the appointment of two Senior Managing Directors in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and the launch of a dedicated Restructuring practice in Manchester, England, to further strengthen the firm’s restructuring and insolvency capabilities in the United Kingdom.



Oliver Wright joins FTI Consulting’s Manchester office and Lindsay Hallam joins the firm’s London office. Both Senior Managing Director hires are licensed, appointment-taking insolvency practitioners.

FTI Consulting’s professionals in the firm’s new Manchester office will undertake a range of stressed and distressed advisory work for businesses across the Northwest, from insolvency liquidations and debt restructurings to escalated M&A processes and capital reorganisations.

“We are delighted to welcome Oli and Lindsay to the firm,” said Matt Callaghan, a Senior Managing Director and Head of the UK mid-market restructuring and insolvency offering at FTI Consulting. “They add a wealth of restructuring and insolvency experience to our existing team which, coupled with the launch of our office in Manchester, marks an exciting chapter in the development and continued growth of our practice.”

Mr. Wright has advised, led and delivered on UK and international insolvency, restructuring and accelerated M&A transactions in stressed and distressed situations. He brings more than 16 years of advising companies, lenders, shareholders, investors and the UK government on special situations in, amongst others, the retail, financial services, real estate, automotive and manufacturing sectors to restructure and stabilise. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wright was at PwC, where he established a reputation for advising lenders and corporates in the Manchester restructuring market. Whilst at PwC, he spent three years in Singapore, where he worked on cross-border restructuring assignments for businesses and financiers across…