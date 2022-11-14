FTX collapse: The newest updates on the cryptocurrency disaster



New Delhi

CNN Business

—



Aftershocks from the massive earthquake in the trillion-dollar crypto industry last week continued to reverberate on Monday.

Prices of digital currencies fell again as the crisis engulfing the market deepened over the weekend. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has plummeted about 65% so far this year. It was trading at about $16,500 on Monday, according to CoinDesk. Analysts believe that it could fall below $10,000.

Ether, the world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency, isn’t faring much better. It was trading at about $1,230 on Monday, having sunk over 20% over the last week, CoinDesk data showed.

The plunge comes as investors continue to grapple with the stunning implosion of FTX, one of the biggest and most powerful players in the industry.

Some industry insiders have said the company’s downfall had triggered a…