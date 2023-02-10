Fuel Retailers: EPA Misses Significant Opportunity to Encourage EV Charging Stat… – Press Release

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NATSO, representing America’s truckstops and travel centers, SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) will file comments today on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed Renewable Fuel Standard rule raising concerns that the proposal risks squandering a significant opportunity to spur investments in EV charging stations. EPA proposed that automakers, rather than owners of public direct current (DC) fast chargers, should have the ability to generate electricity Renewable Identification Numbers (e-RINs).

“EPA’s proposal should be revised to incentivize investment in charging stations and lower the cost of electricity sold.”

“It is now clear that the biggest impediment to the EV transition is a lack of fast, safe, convenient chargers. To overcome that, investments in charging stations need to be profitable. Today, they are not, but we want to work with EPA to fix this problem,” said David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA. “Automakers are already committed to making EVs, have large incentives in place to do so, and those products are already profitable for them. They don’t need another subsidy in order to make EVs.”

“If fast-charging station owners and operators could generate e-RINs when EV drivers refuel, it would help offset the challenges created by demand charges and other existing electricity market obstacles,” said NACS General Counsel Doug Kantor. “EPA’s proposal should be revised to incentivize investment in charging infrastructure and work to lower the cost of electricity sold to EV customers. That would result in more infrastructure as well as lower costs and greater convenience for EV drivers.”

Investments in DC fast chargers are not projected to be profitable for many years due to problems with the functioning of electricity markets and the rate of adoption of EVs. For the Administration to reach…