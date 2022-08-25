Fujitsu and Tsuda University launch joint research on social design to realize s… – Press Release

“Care pathways” to realize transparent and overall coordination of patient treatment

TOKYO, Aug 25, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu Limited and Tsuda University today announced the launch of a social design joint research project to realize sustainable and flexible community health care services in Japan. The project aims to realize a framework to provide patients with high-quality medical and health services even with limited social resources by leveraging converging technologies: advanced technologies that combine computer sciences including AI with the humanities and social sciences such as empirical economics. The project is scheduled to commence on August 25, 2022.

Image of the joint research

Within this project, Fujitsu and Tsuda University will digitize so-called “care pathways,” the flow of medical and health services that patients receive, including disease prevention, treatment, and prognosis. Leveraging Fujitsu’s AI technology to predict patients’ conditions on the care pathway from medical and health data (1) and Tsuda University’s findings from empirical economics (2), the two parties will analyze patients’ care pathways and identify bottlenecks in existing regional healthcare systems to ultimately offer patients more efficient and high-quality health services.

With the cooperation of medical institutions and local governments in Japan, the two parties aim to establish a methodology to propose improvements to patients, local governments and service providers, and to build consensus for the practical implementation of these proposals in society.

By the end of FY 2024, Fujitsu aims to connect people with medical institutions, companies, and governments, and apply the sustainable and highly flexible care pathway design technology developed in this joint research to help realize a more consumer-centric industry and society. Fujitsu will further conduct field trials with the goal of applying the newly developed service to a wide range of global medical and…