Fujitsu Earns Top Rating from CDP in Climate Change, Water Security Categories – Press Release

TOKYO, Dec 13, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu Limited today announced that the Fujitsu Group has been selected for the CDP’s A List for both climate change for the sixth year in a row and water security for the fourth year in a row, earning the highest rating in the CDP’s evaluation of corporate activities in response to climate change and water security.

CDP is an international non-profit organization that manages annual global disclosure for companies’ activities relating to climate change, forests, and water security, on behalf of institutional investors that have total investment assets in excess of US $130 trillion (as of December 2022). The survey evaluates companies’ outstanding efforts to demonstrate leadership in disclosing information, identifying and managing risks, addressing challenges, as well as setting ambitious and significant goals.

The Fujitsu Group’s Initiatives in Climate Change and Water Security

In 2017, The Fujitsu Group laid out its medium- to long-term environmental vision, the Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision, setting its goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050. In April 2021, Fujitsu raised its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for 2030 from a 33% reduction compared to FY 2013 to a 71.4% reduction. This reduction target has been certified as 1.5degC-aligned by SBTi(1).

Utilizing AI and other advanced digital technologies to support innovation, Fujitsu is working to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change through its business operations. Fujitsu ultimately aims to contribute to the realization of the common social goal of carbon neutrality and the construction of a more resilient infrastructure for society.

In the area of water security, Fujitsu actively promotes the reduction of water consumption at its plants and the effective use of water resources through the recycling of pure water and the use of rainwater. Fujitsu further develops high-performance computing (HPC) and AI technologies to address societal…