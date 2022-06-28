Fujitsu global survey demonstrates how ‘digital first’ approach helps to acceler… – Press Release

41% of business leaders in 9 countries cite sustainability among their top three management priorities

TOKYO, June 28, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today released its “Fujitsu Future Insights Global Sustainability Transformation Survey Report 2022,” highlighting the results of a survey of 1,800 business executives and decision makers in 9 countries conducted by Forrester Consulting with the aim of understanding global trends and current conditions in sustainability transformation(1)(SX).

Figure 1. Stage of progress in SX initiatives: breakdown by share of companies

Figure 2. Graph of four elements

Figure 3. Graph of DX contribution in SX

This sixth survey investigated the current status of SX and how digital transformation (DX) contributes to the changes required to improve society’s sustainability.

Fujitsu will draw on the insights and knowledge gained from this survey to work with its customers to resolve issues towards the realization of a sustainable future for business and society.

Global Sustainability Transformation Survey Report 2022

Sustainability: a growing management challenge for business leaders globally

Sustainability that takes into account environmental, societal, and economic impacts represents an urgent priority for individuals, companies, and governments around the world. Companies, in particular, need to prioritize sustainability not only with regard to the differentiation of their business, but also for the survival of the company. To this end, Fujitsu commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a survey to clarify the actual state of range of companies’ SX initiatives, and will now issue the results in the Fujitsu Future Insights Global Sustainability Transformation Survey Report.

Key findings:

1. Sustainability as a management priority

41% of respondents place sustainability among the top three management priorities, which demonstrates that the importance of sustainability has risen sharply in business strategy and decision-making over the past…