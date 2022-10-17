Fujitsu launches “Data e-TRUST” as a new service function for “Fujitsu Computing… – Press Release

TOKYO, Oct 17, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced the launch of “Fujitsu Computing as a Service Data e-TRUST” (hereinafter “Data e-TRUST”) as a new service function for “Fujitsu Computing as a Service” (hereinafter CaaS) (1), Fujitsu’s service portfolio that makes advanced computing technologies easily available to everyone.

Figure: Features and usage images of the Data e-TRUST service

Fujitsu on October 13 delivered Data e-TRUST in a pre-launch offering to Nagase & Co., Ltd. (hereinafter Nagase) (2) which is promoting digital transformation (DX) in the chemical industry. General availability of the new function for the Japanese market will begin by the end of fiscal 2022. A rollout of services to the global market is planned in the future.

Data e-TRUST adds Fujitsu’s IDentitY eXchange (IDYX) (3) and Chain Data Lineage (CDL) (4) technologies for secure data exchange and utilization trust functions to Fujitsu CaaS and provides advanced data security with three key features: a secure, on-demand and distributed data exchange mechanism; electronic credentials such as digital identity and electronic seals (5); and a flexible, scalable ledger that extends the blockchain to ensure the authenticity and security of data exchange between different systems and services.

In this way, Data e-TRUST supports the authentication of all information related to individuals and corporations in digital transactions and the safe, secure, and free exchange of data.

Fujitsu aims to provide the newly developed Data e-Trust service function to various customers who aim to create new services through the exchange and utilization of data between companies and individual users. In this way, Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the realization of a more convenient data-driven society by supporting the creation of a safe and secure digital ecosystem as part of its vision for “Hybrid IT” to realize a digital infrastructure for a connected society, a Key Focus Area under Fujitsu…