Fujitsu research reveals gap between perception of ‘Sustainability Transformatio… – Press Release

61% of organizations claim to be advanced on their sustainability journeys, but in fact, less than one in 10 have completed major sustainability imperatives

TOKYO, Dec 14, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced the results of new research commissioned by Fujitsu, carried out by FT Longitude, the specialist research and content marketing division of the Financial Times Group, indicating that sustainability impact is the number one priority for organizations surveyed, and that they are aiming to improve on the three pillars of Sustainability Transformation(1) (SX): environmental, economic and societal.

The research shows, however, that few organizations have in fact completed important Sustainability Transformation initiatives, suggesting that many of them have not come as far as they think, despite the importance they believe sustainability holds for the future. This gap is apparent in the figure below, which indicates, for example, that only 26% of the organizations surveyed have implemented health and wellbeing initiatives for employees, and only 12% are using or creating carbon-neutral products.

The report identifies that more than two-thirds (68%) of organizations say that Sustainability Transformation will not be a success without significant investments in technology. When asked about the support they needed to achieve their Sustainability Transformation, 42% said that they need help with transforming existing/legacy technology.

Key findings

The sustainability gap

While 61% of organizations believe that they have made substantial progress on their advanced sustainability journeys, less than one in ten have completed major sustainability imperatives such as developing sustainable supply chains (9%), achieving net zero status (2%) and preparing for environmental emergencies (7%).

Organizations need support with their technology transformation

The research shows that organizations are investing in modern technology, recognizing that this represents a…