Fujitsu to provide AIST’s “ABCI,” the world’s largest computational infrastructu… – Press Release

TOKYO, Dec 23, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced that it will start to offer a wide range of GPU computing resource services for the AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure (“ABCI”)(1), the world’s largest computational infrastructure for AI processing built and operated by Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (hereinafter AIST)(2) via Fujitsu Computing as a Service (hereinafter “CaaS”), Fujitsu’s service portfolio that helps lower the barrier to access advanced computing and software technologies.

Figure: Overall image of CaaS

With the new service, Fujitsu aims to support companies in accelerating their R&D activities and improve their productivity using AI and HPC technologies. Leveraging the extensive GPU computing resources of ABCI, Fujitsu will provide applications for CaaS that will contribute to the solution of a wide range of societal issues, including in fields like drug discovery, material analysis, logistics, and natural disaster simulation, thereby contributing to strengthening Japan’s industrial competitiveness.

Fujitsu plans to offer the new service to the Japanese market in April 2023.

The new service will be launched as part of Fujitsu’s vision for “Hybrid IT” to realize digital infrastructure for a connected society, a Key Focus Area under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu’s portfolio of global solutions to achieve a sustainable world.

Accelerating the implementation of cutting-edge technologies in society and contributing to the enhancement of Japan’s industrial competitiveness

With the aim to accelerate AI development in Japan, AIST in 2018 launched “ABCI”, one of the world’s largest computational infrastructures. ABCI has since been used by many Japanese companies with remarkable results. By providing ABCI’s GPU computing resources via Fujitsu’s CaaS, Fujitsu aims to enable more companies, including domestic Japanese companies that do not have specialized expertise, to utilize advanced and large-scale computing…