Full Compatible with ARGUS POD Cartridges! VOOPOO ARGUS G & ARGUS POD SE Officia… – Press Release

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On March 6, VOOPOO officially released two PODs of ARGUS Series, ARGUS G and ARGUS POD SE . Both of them are compatible with the ARGUS POD Cartridges, each of them has its own uniqueness and innovations that desperate themselves from each other and distinct the covered vapers.

ARGUS G, Go Smooth

VOOPOO ARGUS G is VOOPOO’s first “rectangular stick style”POD supporting MTL to RTL, designed to give vapers an all-around smooth experience.

Larger in terms of battery capacity compared to its counterpart, the 1000mAh built-in battery of ARGUS G supports stable vaping even with the MAX 25W power output and a full charge lasts about three days at maximum. Even with low power, ARGUS G allows more than 30 puffs.

VOOPOO ARGUS POD Cartridge has an innovative leakage-proof structure. The 4-hole air inlet enlarges the airflow and airflow buffer room ensures the smooth taste. ARGUS POD Cartridge stores the condensates and poorly atomized e-liquid against leakage into the pod.

The upgraded OLED screen records five-figure puff counts and display wattage, rest power and coil resistance. One multi-function button controls everything and makes it easy to operate. Besides, ARGUS G supports button ignition and auto draw, allowing vapers to start their vaping immediately.

ARGUS POD SE, for Treasured Moments

VOOPOO ARGUS POD SE has not only inherited the optimal flavor and advanced texture, but is also a pretty MTL POD with more design options, more ease of use and more cost-performance effectiveness.



The shiny blue and shiny orange ARGUS POD SE are dynamic and gorgeous, born for the energetic, diverse young people. The polished zinc alloy body is natural in lines and the color flows with light and shadow. Meanwhile, the black, red, and brown one retains thezinc alloy and leather materials that is refined in texture and comfortable to grip.

The four-hole air inlet ensures a smooth taste, and the multi-layer leakage-proof structure…