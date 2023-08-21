Full Range Of High End Mattresses Available At La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries – Press Release

Davenport, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Davenport, Iowa –

La-Z-Boy Davenport would like to reach out to Quad Cities, Iowa residents who may be in search of great-looking, comfortable furniture designed to help them create the right aesthetic for the home of their dreams. The company supplies sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners and more, all of which come in a wide range of styles. La-Z-Boy’s high quality construction and craftsmanship, combined with their professional design services, help customers feel confident in how their homes look and feel comfortable in their beautiful, masterfully crafted pieces.

As one of the world’s most renowned producers of residential furniture, La-Z-Boy is always on the cutting edge of innovation. They produce furniture for every room of the home and are constantly looking for new and better ways to create the most comfortable and stylish pieces on the market. Every item is made using high quality materials, sourced from trustworthy suppliers, and every one of the company’s stores across the United States stocks a wide selection of La-Z-Boy’s finest products.

In addition to producing high quality furniture, La-Z-Boy offers interior design services. Having a professional take a look at a room and decide how best to arrange it ensures the creation of an aesthetically pleasing arrangement and a comfortable atmosphere in any house. The company’s free design services allow customers to build the room of their dreams and have fun with the process, experimenting with different looks and ideas with the help of an experienced design expert.

“Start with a free consultation with a La-Z-Boy Interior Designer at home, in-store or virtually,” says La-Z-Boy. “You and your designer will come up with a custom room plan that reflects your personal style, wants and budget. Then you’ll get to go over swatches, wood finishes and 3D renderings of your new room so that you can better visualize your space. Once you decide on the final touches, your…