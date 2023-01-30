Full Roman metropolis uncovered in Luxor, Egypt





Archaeologists working in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor have uncovered a complete 1,800-year-old Roman city.

Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the city dated back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, and described it as “the oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor.”

“A complete residential village was discovered, with two pigeon towers found for the first time,” Waziri announced Tuesday, in a video posted on Twitter.

These towers served as nests to in which to raise carrier pigeons, Waziri explained. The birds would then be used to transport messages to other parts of the Roman Empire.

The excavations, which began in September, also uncovered a hoard of tools, pots and bronze and copper Roman coins.

The uncovered city…