FULLSTACK MODULAR & GOVERNOR NED LAMONT ANNOUNCE COMPANY RELOCATION AND $8-12M I… – Press Release

The American-made modular innovator exits NYC for the pro-development and innovation-friendly greater New Haven, Connecticut community

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today FullStack Modular, the leading innovator in the design, manufacture, and construction of mid- and high-rise multifamily buildings, hotels, and student housing, was welcomed into the Connecticut business community by Governor Ned Lamont as it begins the relocation of its U.S. headquarters to 30 Edmund Street, Hamden, Connecticut, from the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. During an event at Gateway Terminal in partnership with the Governor and AdvanceCT, the company announced it would be investing $8 -12 million into Connecticut. This investment will include creating safe and reliable jobs, implementing cutting-edge technology, and manufacturing housing for the local workforce, students, seniors, and travelers alike.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Governor Lamont welcome us into a region that is pro-business and just as dedicated as we are to creating solid jobs for families and individuals of all backgrounds,” noted FullStack Modular Founder and President Roger Krulak. “The state, local government, and business communities have shown their support and commitment to being a future-forward area focused on development, innovation, and broadening the affordable housing market.”

Over the next few months, the company will be working closely with the state of Connecticut to conduct recruitment, training, and onboarding as it ramps up staffing. Modular construction provides a unique opportunity for workers who need a more reliable income, a set schedule, and safe, non-weather-dependent working conditions than the conventional construction and building industry can provide.

“FullStack Modular is a growing design/manufacture company that is responsible for developing forward-thinking projects located throughout the country, and we are thrilled that they have made the decision to…