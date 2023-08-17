fullthrottle.ai Named “Best Advertising Measurement Platform” in 6th Annual MarT… – Press Release

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FullThrottle Technologies, LLC (“fullthrottle.ai”), an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company that helps marketers identify, curate, and target audiences, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Advertising Measurement Platform” award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today.



The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

“With fullthrottle.ai, businesses can not only build valuable first-party data, but they can also measure marketing activation with unprecedented accuracy. Businesses rarely have insight into which channels and marketing efforts lead to real transactions. fullthrottle.ai changes this and, therefore, is our pick for ‘Best Advertising Measurement Platform’,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Their patented identity resolution features, first-party data generation capabilities, AI-powered buyer propensity insights, and first-of-its-kind content performance optimization technology offer a powerful and innovative solution for businesses looking to leverage first-party data and AI-powered insights to improve their marketing efforts, increase ROI, and drive business growth.”

fullthrottle.ai helps businesses build first-party data household audiences without relying on cookies,…