FUN IN THE SUN AS APEX SOCIAL GROUP ARRIVES IN SAN CLEMENTE, CA: LEARNING TO SUR… – Press Release

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — More than 70 amazing young international educators, therapists, nurses and other care professionals will descend upon San Clemente from all over the USA from May 5 to May 7 to bond, have fun – and learn to surf! These exceptional twenty-something women and men primarily from Germany and Austria are in this country on a special U.S. Department of State J-1 cultural exchange visitor visa to participate in a unique live-in child care solution for families with varying needs.

Apex Social Group, a leader in developmental child care, makes a big splash in San Clement CA!

Referred to as “Apex Care Professionals”, they are all here thanks to Apex Social Group, an organization providing developmental live-in childcare and cultural exchange. These young adults hold degrees in fields such as pediatric nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, early childhood development or special needs education from their home country. Because of their education as well as their heart for children of all abilities, many of the host families who choose to host and employ them have a child with special needs.

“We are grateful to have Sophia on our care team and feel like we won the lottery when she moved in with us,” said Julia Griffiths who lives in San Francisco.” She has employed her training as an occupational therapist to be an active partner with us in identifying new activities and helping us manage positive behavior changes in both children.”

Some of the Apex Care Professionals have never surfed before, so the experience they will have in San Clemente will surely be unforgettable. “I can’t wait to come to San Clemente and learn to surf,” said Enya Bartsch, an occupational therapist from Germany. After spending a year in New Jersey with an Apex host family, learning to surf is like a dream for her. “I’ve only been to the Pacific ocean a few times so this will really be amazing for me, and one more thing to cross off my…