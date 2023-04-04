Functional Fitness Equipment Market to Reach $273.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 a… – Press Release

The growing health consciousness and the increasing prevalence of diseases, such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases among individuals drive the global functional fitness equipment market. By region, the market in North America is likely to dominate in terms of revenue in 2031.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Functional Fitness Equipment Market by Type (Medballs, Bars and Plates, Flat Bench, Squat Rack, Rowing Machine, Kettlebells and Dumbbells, Others), by Application (Health Clubs, Home, Hotels, Hospitals, Corporate Offices, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031“. According to the report, the global functional fitness equipment industry was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $273.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 47.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The rise in health consciousness and the increasing prevalence of diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among individuals drive the functional fitness equipment market growth. However, the high cost of functional fitness equipment raw materials hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, growing government initiatives in many countries to encourage a healthy lifestyle will present new growth opportunities for the global functional fitness equipment market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario