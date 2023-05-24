Furia Rubel Team Members Named Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting by Lawdr… – Press Release

Law firm marketing and public relations professionals Gina Rubel and Jennifer Simpson Carr named among top 100 experts worldwide.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., is proud to announce that its CEO & General Counsel Gina Rubel, and vice president of strategic development, Jennifer Simpson Carr, have again been recognized among the Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting. Based in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Rubel and Carr work with a team of law firm marketing and public relations experts as well as a wide range of U.S.-based and international clients.

“I am proud to receive this recognition,” said Rubel. “Over more than 20 years of counseling lawyers in strategic communications, public relations, crisis communication, and law firm marketing, I have remained committed to innovation. I am thrilled to be included alongside other global leaders who are staying on the cutting edge of the industry.” Rubel has received this recognition six years in a row.

A lawyer, leader and entrepreneur, Rubel is called on by law firms and their clients for high-stakes communications including high-profile litigation media relations. She is a Fellow in the College of Law Practice Management and with the American Bar Foundation, and serves as a co-chair for the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) Advocacy Committee. She recently published her fourth book, Everyday PR: Harnessing Public Relations to Build Relationships, Brands & Businesses. A graduate of Drexel University and Widener University School of Law, Rubel and her family live in Bucks County, Pa.

Carr is a business development and digital marketing expert. She leads relationship management and tracks market and emerging trends. She supports the agency and its clients with establishing competitive advantage, winning new business, and implementing strategies that impact long-term business objectives. In addition, Carr serves as the executive producer for the…