Fusus Debuts at Number 70 on 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Pr… – Press Release

Inc. 5000 honorees represent the top .07% of growing companies in America. Fusus is proud to debut at number 70 on this list and is the fastest growing company in the state of Georgia. Fusus continues to change the public safety landscape and drive better emergency response outcomes.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Fusus, the leading global provider of Real-Time Crime Center technology, has made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the country’s most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the success our public safety partners are having with the technology, the buy-in to this technology that they have achieved within their communities, and the unwavering dedication of our employees to expanding upon this mission…”

Inc. celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in America; companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list represent a new cohort of fast-growing private businesses, all of which have demonstrated the ability to thrive amid supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the ongoing impacts related to COVID-19.

The Fusus solution empowers law enforcement agencies/first responders, alongside business owners and community members to enhance their public safety ecosystems through a powerful, connected ecosystem that allows all data, sensor, and video feeds to be pushed into a single pane of glass. Fusus is used in over 10,000 911 calls a day and assists in solving crime by enabling police to respond to critical incidents faster via tools that increase situational awareness. By providing this information, law enforcement can respond more efficiently, which has proven to save both officer and citizen lives. Today,…