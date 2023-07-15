Futu Holdings Limited Investor Announcement: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP … – Press Release

RADNOR, Pa., July 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu”) FUTU. The action charges Futu with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Futu’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Futu’s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: AUGUST 11, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 27, 2020 THROUGH MAY 16, 2023

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at [email protected]

FUTU’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On October 28, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that “[a] senior official at China’s central bank said cross-border online brokerages operating in mainland China were acting illegally,” and specified that Futu “[directs] prospective clients in mainland China to open trading accounts in Hong Kong.” Following this news, Futu’s stock price fell $8.55, or 12.8%, to close at $58.47 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) on October 28, 2021.