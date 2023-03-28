Futu Records US$292.3 Million Total Revenues for Fourth Quarter 2022, a YoY Incr… – Press Release

Its subsidiary moomoo further diversifies businesses and sharpens long-term globalization strategy in Q4

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo’s parent company Futu Holdings Limited FUTU (“Futu”, the “Company”), a leading tech-driven digital brokerage and wealth management platform, reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company recorded US$292.3 million (HK$2.28 billion) total revenues and US$130 million (HK$1.01 billion) non-GAAP adjusted net income, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.3% and 90.2% respectively.

The Company recorded US$976 million (HK$7.61 billion) total revenues and US$401.4 million (HK$3.13 billion) non-GAAP adjusted net income for full year ended December 31, 2022.

Strategic highlights of the fourth quarter: