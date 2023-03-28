Futu Records US$292.3 Million Total Revenues for Fourth Quarter 2022, a YoY Incr… – Press Release

Its subsidiary moomoo further diversifies businesses and sharpens long-term globalization strategy in Q4
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo’s parent company Futu Holdings Limited FUTU (“Futu”, the “Company”), a leading tech-driven digital brokerage and wealth management platform, reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company recorded US$292.3 million (HK$2.28 billion) total revenues and US$130 million (HK$1.01 billion) non-GAAP adjusted net income, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.3% and 90.2% respectively.
The Company recorded US$976 million (HK$7.61 billion) total revenues and US$401.4 million (HK$3.13 billion) non-GAAP adjusted net income for full year ended December 31, 2022.
Strategic highlights of the fourth quarter:
- As of quarter end, the total number of users of moomoo and its sister brand Futubull increased 12.7% year-over-year to 19.58 million.
- Total number of registered clients increased 17.5% year-over-year to 3.23 million.
- Total number of paying clients increased 19.5% year-over-year to 1.49 million.
- By the end of the fourth quarter, the total client assets amounted to US$53.5 billion (HK$417.5 billion). In Singapore, the total client assets increased by 45.4% year-over-year.
- The quarterly client retention rate remained high at 98%.
- Corporate services maintained strong momentum with ESOP clients totaling 638, an increase of 59% sequentially.
- According to a third-party data provider, Futu has participated in 41 IPO projects as their sponsor, bookrunner, underwriter, global coordinator or lead manager for Hong Kong listed companies, ranking first across the industry in 2022.
- Total client assets in Futu’s wealth management business achieved US$4.05 billion (HK$31.58 billion) in the fourth quarter, representing a 68% growth from the previous year. The company has collaborated with 73 world-renowned global financial institutions in offering diverse fund products to clients, with five new…