Fuzz Caan: British athletics coach given three-year suspension for utilizing ‘industrial language’ and mocking individuals with disabilities

British high jump coach Fayaaz “Fuzz” Caan has been handed a three-year suspension following a UK Athletics (UKA) disciplinary investigation into his conduct, the sport’s national governing body has announced.

A total of 12 misconduct charges were leveled against Caan after the investigation had concluded, with his responses included in the report published on the UKA website.

Two of the charges were removed by UKA, but Caan admitted that he had used “industrial language” (swearing) and “failed to act with dignity” and “courtesy” towards athletes and other coaches on several occasions.

He also admitted that he had mocked people with physical disabilities by “walk[ing] with a limp” and using phrases such as “gammy leg,” often used to describe a pain or injury.

UKA also alleged that Caan had threatened to kick an athlete out of his…