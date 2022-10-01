G20 Sherpa committed to address global solutions – Press Release

JAKARTA, Oct 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The third G20 Sherpa meeting in Yogyakarta has concluded with G20 member countries agreeing to seek solutions to myriad global problems.

The 3rd Sherpa Meeting G20 Indonesia delegations travel around Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, Tuesday (29/9). (ANTARA PHOTO/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/POOL/rwa/FR)

“During this meeting, we can see the collective commitment of G20 countries to remain united by offering solutions to global problems that occur recently,” Co-Sherpa Edi Prio Pambudi noted through a statement, Thursday (Sept 29).

Problems, such as the energy crisis, food scarcity, rising food prices, inflation, and continuity of COVID-19 recovery, are issues that are not only encountered by G20 countries but also developing and vulnerable countries.

Discussion on Leaders’ Declaration began from materials that are relatively easy to accept by all countries followed by a bilateral meeting with several key countries, so that an agreement can be achieved.

A technical discussion on Leaders’ Declaration will be conducted in October 2022 before it is finalized during the fourth Sherpa meeting in Bali in November 2022, near the execution of the G20 Summit held in the same month and place.

The declaration draft that contains three priority issues during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency comprises global health architecture, digital-based economic transformation, and energy transition as well as food security.

This draft comes from 39 parties, comprising G20 member countries, nine invited countries, and 10 invited international organizations, that will attend the G20 Summit Conference in Bali, November.

The meeting also endorsed concrete deliverables, such as programs or initiatives. This aligns with President Joko Widodo’s mandate that Indonesia’s G20 Presidency should produce real benefits for Indonesians.

“It is true that the concrete results will have their follow-up programmed,” secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic…