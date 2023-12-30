Galatasaray v Fenerbahce: Turkish Tremendous Cup closing in Saudi Arabia postponed

The match at Al-Awwal Stadium was called off after the scheduled kick-off time

The Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Saudi Arabia was postponed because of a disagreement between the clubs and the host nation’s authorities.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 17.45 GMT but, with thousands of fans inside Riyadh’s Al-Awwal Stadium, it was called off at 19:00.

The Turkish Football Federation and the clubs blamed “problems in organising” the match after authorities refused banners referring to the revered father of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were expected to arrive for the showpiece between Turkey’s league champions and cup winners with banners bearing Ataturk’s words “Peace at home, peace in the world”, which the Saudi authorities would not allow.

The players were also not allowed on to the pitch wearing T-shirts bearing Ataturk’s image.

Ataturk launched a programme of revolutionary social and political reform to modernise…