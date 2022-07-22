Galle Face, Sri Lanka: Troops tear down protest camp exterior the President’s workplace





Social media posts showed officers dressed in riot gear pulling down protest tents and arresting demonstrators outside the presidential offices at Galle Face, two days after the crisis-hit country swore in a new leader.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was officially sworn in as the country’s President on Wednesday and issued a “Gazette Extraordinary” calling on the armed forces to maintain public order.

Police Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa confirmed nine men were arrested and will appear in court on Friday.

Protesters have been camped outside the Presidential office for months, demanding the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in the early hours of July 13, and Wickremesinghe, a key Rajapksa ally.

Both men presided over an economic crisis that has left the country’s 22 million people struggling to buy fuel, food and basic necessities. On Friday, Wickremesinghe swore in Dinesh Gunawardena, another Rajapaksa ally, as prime minister….