Gambling.com Group Limited Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Ordinary S… – Press Release

Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 4,250,000 of its ordinary shares by Edison Partners IX, LP, Mark Blandford and Gerard J. Hall (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $9.25 per ordinary share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 637,500 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consists entirely of the Company’s ordinary shares to be sold by the Selling Shareholders and will not change the number of the Company’s shares that are outstanding. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders. The offering is expected to close on June 20, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities, BTIG and Craig-Hallum are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The ordinary shares in this offering are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 18, 2023 and declared effective on May 26, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202;…