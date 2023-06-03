Game On: Global Online Bingo Gambling Market Size Is Set to Surpass USD 145.43 … – Press Release

Houston, TX, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Online Bingo Gambling Market By End-User (Social Exuberant, Gambling Enthusiasts, And Others), By Device (Mobile And Desktop), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Bingo Gambling Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 60.01 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 145.43 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.70% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Online Bingo Gambling? How big is the Online Bingo Gambling Industry?

Report Overview:

The global online bingo gambling market size was worth around USD 60.01 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 145.43 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.701% between 2023 and 2030.

The online bingo gambling industry encompasses several online platforms and services that offer online bingo games for real money transactions. It involves provisions and space for virtual bingo games, where players can participate in a digital format from their computers, smartphones, or other internet-enabled devices. There are several bingo gambling variations present in the industry including 75-ball bingo, 90-ball bingo, and other variants. This involves the players purchasing virtual bingo tickets or cards and marking off the numbers when called, aiming to achieve the winning pattern before anyone else in the virtual room. Online bingo operators provide the technological infrastructure, software platforms, and user interfaces necessary for players to participate in the games. They also offer secure payment processing measures, promotional incentives, and customer support.

