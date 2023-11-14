Gameday Men’s Health, TRT Clinic in North Plano, TX, Celebrates Grand Opening

Plano, TX, 11/14/2023

Gameday Men’s Health is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest TRT clinic in North Plano, TX. The clinic has been helping men get back in the game with its customized testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Additionally, the North Plano testosterone clinic specializes in semaglutide weight loss injections, which promote weight loss in overweight or obese people. Semaglutide is not only beneficial for weight management but is also used to help diabetic patients. It has gained popularity as a safe means of losing weight. The clinic offers these small weekly injections for both men and women for significant weight loss. When backed by daily exercise and a healthy diet, the efficacy of the injections increases.

Gameday Men's Health North Plano

With regard to testosterone replacement therapy, the North Plano testosterone clinic is pleased to share that it has the best team providing top-notch treatments and therapies for its patients. There are so many questions and concerns regarding TRT. It has gained immense popularity in the past few years, and millions of men have restored their hormone levels, refueled their energy, and reignited their sex drive due to TRT. Yet it remains controversial primarily because patients are not provided adequate information about its potential health risks. Many studies were conducted and are still being conducted to understand the long-term risks of TRT.

Many informative posts about TRT are available on the website of this ED clinic in North Plano. They provide a good understanding of the therapy and whether or not men should go ahead with the treatment. Gameday takes pride in its commitment to patient safety and direct communication. The North Plano testosterone clinic explains the potential side effects of TRT, which could vary from patient to patient. Some side effects are acne and oily skin, increased RBC count, testicular shrinkage, lowered sperm count, fluid retention, and worsening sleep apnea. The medical team at the clinic will explain the potential risks and options to properly address them.

Not all patients qualify for TRT. This ED clinic in North Plano will conduct a comprehensive blood test, a complete examination, and a discussion to understand the medical history of the patient to check if they qualify for the treatment. Should the patient qualify, they will be educated about its potential benefits and risks. This TRT clinic in North Plano is a 100% bioidentical hormone facility, which means the clinic uses hormones that are molecularly identical to what the patient’s body already produces. The body is smart enough to identify something unnatural, and that is why it fails to accept synthetic hormones that are foreign to the body, resulting in ineffective treatments. Bioidentical hormone replacement, on the other hand, allows the body to produce the hormones in a natural and consistent manner.

Gameday Men’s Health is a trusted TRT clinic in North Plano, TX. The clinic offers a wide range of therapies to treat low testosterone and erectile dysfunction.

