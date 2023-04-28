Gamers signing full-time franchise offers is ‘coming’ and ‘not a shock’, says Ravi Bopara

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is part of the Royals franchise and plays for their Rajasthan side in the IPL and Paarl in the SA20

England players signing full-time contracts with teams owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises is “coming”, says former England and IPL player Ravi Bopara.

IPL franchises own teams in India, the West Indies, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and a USA-based league.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Bopara told the BBC Test Match Special podcast.

“It is a real thing to start thinking about for the players.

“If they are offering long-term contracts, I’m talking three, four or five years, then it is a serious subject to start thinking about as a player.”

The IPL usually takes place between March and May, with the inaugural SA20 league and International League T20 in the UAE overlapping in January this year.

The CPL in the West Indies is due to take place from 16 August-24 September this year, with the first edition of the Major Cricket League scheduled…