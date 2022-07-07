GameStop shares are about to get less expensive

The company announced Wednesday that its board approved a 4-for-1 stock split, effective July 22. Shares of the meme stock darling soared more than 8% in early trading following the news.
GameStop shares have fallen back to Earth following a Reddit-fueled spike last year. The stock is down about 16% this year, mirroring the broader market sell off.
Companies split their stocks for numerous reasons: Splits can put a stock’s price within reach of smaller, individual investors, help companies increase liquidity and create more demand for a stock.
Although deep-pocketed institutional investors are typically unfazed by high share prices, individual investors might be turned off by sky-high price tags. The growth of zero-fee trading apps, including Robinhood, E-Trade and others, have helped made stock splits more attractive…